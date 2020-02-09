Search

Advanced search

Video

Storm Ciara: Football club's stand is blown down

PUBLISHED: 15:11 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 09 February 2020

Damage to one of the stands at Wisbech Town Football Club Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Damage to one of the stands at Wisbech Town Football Club Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Non-league club Wisbech Town have felt the full force of Storm Ciara after a stand at their Fenland Stadium collapsed.

The Northern Premier League Division One South East side hosted Carlton Town on Saturday and lost 1-0, but 24 hours later they were dealing with a much bigger problem.

Wisbech's north stand collapsed due to strong winds from Storm Ciara on Sunday and the total cost of repairs could be more than £20,000.

READ MORE: Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains - how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

Secretary Spencer Larham said: "Our north stand has been completely destroyed.

"It's been there 10 years - since the stadium was built - and has survived stronger winds than this but it was the direction which did the damage. The identical stand at the other end is completely undamaged.

"I've spoken to our chairman Paul Brenchley and he says we're looking at £20,000 minimum to remove and replace that stand."

READ MORE: Storm Ciara: Pool closed as part of roof falls off while people were swimming

Fenland Stadium was built in 2010 and hosted its first match in August of that year.

Wisbech appointed Brett Whaley as manager this week.

Most Read

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Norfolk hit by swathes of power cuts as Storm Ciara takes hold

Thousands of homes across Norfolk were left without power as Storm Ciara battered the county. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains – how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

Storm Ciara Wroxham Road tree blocking road, smashed wall and traffic lights. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Storm Ciara: A47 closed in one direction after tree fall

Both lanes of the westbound carriageway of the A47 are closed after a tree fell on the road at Blofield. Picture: Marc Betts.

‘He needs a smaller portion because he eats what’s in front of him’: Man with Down’s syndrome denied child’s meal at carvery

Nigel Styles (right) on holiday at the Isle of Wight with his parents Keith and Janet. PHOTO: Keith Styles

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Norfolk hit by swathes of power cuts as Storm Ciara takes hold

Thousands of homes across Norfolk were left without power as Storm Ciara battered the county. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains – how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

Storm Ciara Wroxham Road tree blocking road, smashed wall and traffic lights. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Storm Ciara: Tree triggers explosion as it falls on substation

An explosion at a substation in Thetford was captured on video. Picture: Submitted

Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains – how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

Storm Ciara Wroxham Road tree blocking road, smashed wall and traffic lights. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Storm Ciara: A47 closed in one direction after tree fall

Both lanes of the westbound carriageway of the A47 are closed after a tree fell on the road at Blofield. Picture: Marc Betts.

Storm Ciara: Football club’s stand is blown down

Damage to one of the stands at Wisbech Town Football Club Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Storm Ciara: Couple spend four hours zigzagging across region in train chaos

Jamie Klingler was stuck going back and forth to Norwich as she tried to make it to London in the Storm Ciara chaos. Picture: Jamie Klingler/Archant
Drive 24