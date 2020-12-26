News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wind and flood warnings as Bella hits Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 8:58 AM December 26, 2020   
Flooded road between Tibenham and Banham.

Flooded road between Tibenham and Banham. - Credit: Mark Greenwood/Greenwood&Bell

Norfolk is braced for a day of high winds and flood warnings this Boxing Day as Storm Bella arrives in the UK.

The Met Office has issued the wind warning for parts of England, Wales and the far south of Scotland.

There are also eight flood warnings and 16 flood alerts in place in the county including along the rivers Nar, Waveney and Yare.

There is also a warning in place at the rivers Thet, Wissey, Tas and Tiffey due to high river and water levels.

On Christmas Eve, a couple were rescued from their car, which was submerged under the railway bridge on Green Lane, Thorpe End.

As well as the flood warnings, the Met Office has issued a warning around high winds, which could hit 70mph.

Due to the expected high winds, some roads and bridges may close, and power cuts may occur.

The Met Office also added that there could be injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties as well as some damage to buildings, which could include tiles being blown from roofs.

The warning is in force until Sunday, December 27.

