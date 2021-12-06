Parts of Norfolk could see 60mph winds as Storm Barra hits
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Storm Barra is forecast to bring winds of up to 60mph to parts of Norfolk on Tuesday.
The Met Office issued a weather warning for large parts of the country, including Norfolk and Waveney, and said that travel was likely to be disrupted.
Forecaster, Adam Dury, from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said winds of between 50mph and 60mph could hit the county in the afternoon, with the Great Yarmouth area set to see the worst of the weather.
He said: "Wind wise there'll be no strong winds in the morning, this will be a purely afternoon event and we'll see winds slowly rising throughout the afternoon.
"Gusts inland are likely to be around 45mph to 50mph, but on the coast it might reach 60mph in the Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft area.
"We could see branches coming down but it's unlikely to be trees being pushed over unless they still have leaves on them.
"There is probably going to be some disruption with 50mph gusts, but the stronger gusts aren't going to be with us for a long time.
"It's still going to be windy and people should keep an eye on it."
The Met Office has issued guidance and has advised to expect:
- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.
- Likely some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.
- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
- Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be impacted by spray and/or large waves.