Strong winds expected to continue as Storm Gareth hits the region

PUBLISHED: 17:34 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 14 March 2019

Strong winds are expect to continue in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Strong winds are expect to continue in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

High winds are expected to continue as Norfolk records some of the highest speeds across the East of England.

Over the past week the region has seen wind speeds of up to 62mph with the wind expected to stay around 50mph.

Today, Thursday, March 14, Norwich recorded speeds of 46mph. The high winds have caused damage to Westlegate Tower, in the city centre, which had its cladding ripped off.

The highest speed reported today was on the Norfolk coast at Weybourne, near Holt. A wind speed of 59mph was recorded as Storm Gareth continues to hit the region.

Meteorologist Dan Holley says there are more strong winds to come as speeds of 50mph are expect on Friday and Saturday.

Mr Holley gave a list of the strongest speeds recorded in the East.

•59mph Weybourne

•58mph Wittering

•53mph Mildenhall

•52mph Andrewsfield

•51mph Shoeburyness

•49mph Luton and Tibenham

•48mph Bedford, Marham and Wattisham

•47mph Lakenheath

•46mph Norwich

•44mph Southend

•40mph Monks Wood

