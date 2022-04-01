Spring to return after weekend of wintry frost

Spring is set to return after a weekend of hard frosts - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norfolk has endured unusual wintry conditions this week with snow showers and freezing temperatures experienced across the county.

But while a weekend of hard frost is predicted next week will see Spring conditions return.

Adam Dury, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said: "Hard frosts are expected tonight and on Saturday and Sunday evening so there will be some cold starts to the morning, but generally temperatures will warm up throughout the day.

"There will be sunny spells with a risk of wintry showers further inland with a chance of hail.

"By Monday, we will lose the really cold air and it will become milder with temperatures closer to the average temperatures at this time of year.

"It won't be as warm as earlier in the month but we could see highs of around 12C to 14C."

Prior to the past week, Norfolk enjoyed the highest temperature of the year so far which reached over 20c for what has been a topsy-turvy month of weather conditions.







