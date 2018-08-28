Police warn of icy conditions on roads

South Norfolk Police have warned drivers to be careful in the icy conditions.

A tweet last night said road surfaces will be “extremely icy” this morning with a chance of sleet.

Commuters were advised to slow down and take care while driving to work.

According to the Met Office, temperatures mid-morning in the area have been at around 2C, feeling like -5C in Diss and -1C in Wymondham.

Norwich-based Weatherquest said temperatures dropped as low as -6C in rural areas of Norfolk on Wednesday night.

The first weather warning from the Met Office of this latest freeze came on Monday, when people were warned of icy patches forming overnight across the East of England.

A weather warning issued on Wednesday, said another cold night would bring a risk of ice, either where surfaces remain wet from daytime showers, or where further wintry showers fall onto frozen surfaces during the night and on Thursday morning”.