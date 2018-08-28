Beast from the east? More like a flurry from sunny Hunny

View from the EDP office in King's Lynn, of the St Nicholas Chapel with a flurry of snow. Photo: Emily Prince Archant

West Norfolk woke up to a scattering of snow - but more could follow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Snow in Fincham on 30 January 2019. Photo: Sophie Bellham Snow in Fincham on 30 January 2019. Photo: Sophie Bellham

The beast from the east was kept at bay as King’s Lynn and west Norfolk have woken up to a mere dusting of the cold, white stuff, despite a few instances of heavy snowfall throughout the night.

Any remnants of snow are beginning to melt away as temperatures are set to reach 3C (37F) this afternoon, but according to the Met Office forecasters, Norfolk is still active in a yellow weather warning meaning that snow, possibly heavy at times and turning icy, could still be on the cards today.

Children wanting to build a snowman were left disappointed as no schools were closed.

Snow in South Wootton on 30 January 2019. Photo: Jackie Chappell Snow in South Wootton on 30 January 2019. Photo: Jackie Chappell

However, with the yellow snow warning still in place, the beast from the east may make a return, daily school closures are updated regularly so visit www.disruptions.norfolk.gov.uk/nccclosures_schools.html