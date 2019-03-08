Search

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk as strong winds blast county

PUBLISHED: 08:21 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:43 10 March 2019

A tree on the road in Lenwade as high winds hit Norfolk (Picture: Katie Hudson)

Archant

A yellow weather warning is in place across Norfolk as snow and strong winds are expected for the county.

A chimney of the former Owl Sanctuary pub in Cattle Market Street, Norwich, collapsed onto the road. Picture: ArchantA chimney of the former Owl Sanctuary pub in Cattle Market Street, Norwich, collapsed onto the road. Picture: Archant

Heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the day until about 6pm when it should clear but it will remain cloudy.

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office with a chance of snow from 3am to 11am today, Sunday, March 10.

Winds are expected to reach between 50mph and 60mph.

Meteorologist Dan Holley said on Twitter that it is going to be very windy in the coming days as the strong gusts are expected to affect the county through to Wednesday.

Yesterday, Saturday, March 9, gusts of up to 60mph were recorded in areas of the county causing travel issues and damage.

A road was blocked close to the Dinosaur Park in Lenwade after a tree crashed to the ground.

In Norwich city centre, a chimney of the former Owl Sanctuary pub, in Cattle Market Street, collapsed onto the road at around 4pm. Firefighters from Carrow made the scene safe.

In Gorleston, a man was hit by a sign which had blown-off the Break charity store in the High Street.

According to witnesses, the man suffered cuts to his head which left “blood everywhere”.

