Gallery

PICTURES: Snow go? Snow hits region for first time this year

Jack Wicks took his dogs out in the snow in Old Catton, Norwich, before it disappeared. Picture: Jack Wicks Archant

Although the county did not get the blizzard it was expecting, Norfolk woke-up to a light covering of snow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hilary Todd woke up to a snow covered Woodton. Picture: Hilary Todd Hilary Todd woke up to a snow covered Woodton. Picture: Hilary Todd

Here is a collection of what Norfolk looked like this morning, January 30, as different areas received a varying about of snow.

Send your pictures to Marc.betts@archant.co.uk

Paul Osbrne capture this dusted field. Picture: Paul Osborne Paul Osbrne capture this dusted field. Picture: Paul Osborne

Nathan Clare had a nice view on his morning drive along the A505. Picture: Nathan Clare Nathan Clare had a nice view on his morning drive along the A505. Picture: Nathan Clare

Kerry Ungermann woke to patchy snow in Wymondham. Picture: Kerry Ungermann Kerry Ungermann woke to patchy snow in Wymondham. Picture: Kerry Ungermann

Swanton Abbott, near North Walsham, received a light coating. Picture: Joanne Cannon Swanton Abbott, near North Walsham, received a light coating. Picture: Joanne Cannon

This tree braved the cold in Santon Downham . Picture: Kim Newman This tree braved the cold in Santon Downham . Picture: Kim Newman

Katie Anderson snapped this picture on her morning walk. Picture: Katie Anderson Katie Anderson snapped this picture on her morning walk. Picture: Katie Anderson

Lowestoft wakes up to a dusting of snow on Wednesday. Lowestoft wakes up to a dusting of snow on Wednesday.

Dianne Cole had a frosty morning in Knapton. Picture: Dianne Cole Dianne Cole had a frosty morning in Knapton. Picture: Dianne Cole

People across Great Yarmouth woke to a light dusting of snow. But will there be any more? Picture: Liz Coates People across Great Yarmouth woke to a light dusting of snow. But will there be any more? Picture: Liz Coates