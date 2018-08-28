Search

PICTURES: Snow go? Snow hits region for first time this year

PUBLISHED: 08:56 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 30 January 2019

Jack Wicks took his dogs out in the snow in Old Catton, Norwich, before it disappeared. Picture: Jack Wicks

Jack Wicks took his dogs out in the snow in Old Catton, Norwich, before it disappeared. Picture: Jack Wicks

Although the county did not get the blizzard it was expecting, Norfolk woke-up to a light covering of snow.

Hilary Todd woke up to a snow covered Woodton. Picture: Hilary ToddHilary Todd woke up to a snow covered Woodton. Picture: Hilary Todd

Here is a collection of what Norfolk looked like this morning, January 30, as different areas received a varying about of snow.

Send your pictures to Marc.betts@archant.co.uk

Paul Osbrne capture this dusted field. Picture: Paul OsbornePaul Osbrne capture this dusted field. Picture: Paul Osborne

Nathan Clare had a nice view on his morning drive along the A505. Picture: Nathan ClareNathan Clare had a nice view on his morning drive along the A505. Picture: Nathan Clare

Kerry Ungermann woke to patchy snow in Wymondham. Picture: Kerry UngermannKerry Ungermann woke to patchy snow in Wymondham. Picture: Kerry Ungermann

Swanton Abbott, near North Walsham, received a light coating. Picture: Joanne CannonSwanton Abbott, near North Walsham, received a light coating. Picture: Joanne Cannon

This tree braved the cold in Santon Downham . Picture: Kim NewmanThis tree braved the cold in Santon Downham . Picture: Kim Newman

Katie Anderson snapped this picture on her morning walk. Picture: Katie AndersonKatie Anderson snapped this picture on her morning walk. Picture: Katie Anderson

Lowestoft wakes up to a dusting of snow on Wednesday.Lowestoft wakes up to a dusting of snow on Wednesday.

Dianne Cole had a frosty morning in Knapton. Picture: Dianne ColeDianne Cole had a frosty morning in Knapton. Picture: Dianne Cole

People across Great Yarmouth woke to a light dusting of snow. But will there be any more? Picture: Liz CoatesPeople across Great Yarmouth woke to a light dusting of snow. But will there be any more? Picture: Liz Coates

Ellie Allen opened her bedroom curtains to a snow covered Watton. Picture: Ellie AllenEllie Allen opened her bedroom curtains to a snow covered Watton. Picture: Ellie Allen

