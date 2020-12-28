Snow and ice weather warning in place for parts of region

Published: 11:33 AM December 28, 2020 Updated: 11:41 AM December 28, 2020

A pair of swans breaking through the icy water close to Reedham Church on a cold and frosty morning earlier this year. Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass © 2016

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been put in place for parts of the region later this week.

The Met Office has issued the warning for the majority of the south of England on Wednesday, December 30 and New Year's Eve. It is in place from 10pm to 6am on both days.

As of Monday morning, many parts of Norfolk escape the weather warning zone, though areas including Watton, Attleborough and Harleston are covered by it. Most of Suffolk is covered.

It comes after a few days of extreme weather, with Norfolk hit by severe flooding over Christmas.

But Weatherquest, Norwich-based forecasters, say Wednesday is likely to be a dry day over much of Norfolk, with some sunshine.



