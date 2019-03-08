Snow and ice warning remains in place for East

Search

PUBLISHED: 08:01 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:17 11 March 2019

A wintry scene as snow falls in Thetford in January. A weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for the East of England on Monday morning. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A weather warning for snow and ice remains in place across the East of England this morning.

In a warning issued on Sunday the Met Office said the region could face icy patches and wintry showers from 9pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday.

It said some roads and railways were likely to be affected while icy patches could form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

While larger snow accumulations were expected on high ground, they were expected to be “quite small and patchy in nature” at lower levels.

East Anglia has been battered by strong winds over the weekend which are expected to continue into this week, with gusts of up to 60mph predicted on Wednesday.

