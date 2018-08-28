Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Wintery showers and subzero temperatures are predicted in the coming days as the police warn drivers to take precautions.

Last night gritters took to the county’s roads as a yellow weather warning for ice was issued for the East of England and there have already been some snow showers in parts of the county this morning.

Forecasters at Weatherquest said people should brace themselves for a morning of rain and sleet showers with the possibility of some snow towards the west of the county.

Showers are expected to clear throughout the afternoon but return as the evening draws in, with temperatures falling as low as -3C overnight with ice and the possibility of lying snow.

Dan Holley, a forecaster at Weatherquest tweeted: “By the afternoon wintry showers mainly confined to Norfolk and Suffolk, where very locally we may see 1-3cm - mainly this evening.”

Friday is predicted to be dry but chilly with temperatures not expected to rise higher than 3C or 4C.

South Norfolk Police tweeted: “Please allow a little extra time for your commute, and ensure you clear your screen before setting off.”