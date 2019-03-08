Bright weekend ahead despite snow hitting the country

Sheringham beach on a sunny February day. Picture: Dale Creasey Archant

Norfolk is set for a bright start to the weekend despite rain and snow hitting parts of the country.

A wintry scene as snow falls in Thetford earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY A wintry scene as snow falls in Thetford earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Saturday is expected to stay warm and dry with a high of 11C as the clouds clear at about 4pm this afternoon.

Sunday will not be getting off to such a great start as rain is expected in the early hours of the morning through to about 3pm in the afternoon.

Rain should move away with it becoming clear with light cloud before remaining dry for the rest of the evening.

The highest temperature is about 6C.

The Met Office says Sunday will feel a lot colder compared to Saturday.

The clear weather comes as northern parts of the country experience rain with developing snow.