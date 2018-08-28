Search

Snow flurries reported across Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:12 17 January 2019

FILE PICTURE from 2018. Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Some snow flurries have been reported over Great Yarmouth this morning - but probably not yet enough to make a snowman.

A local meteorological office has said that people should prepare for a morning of rain and sleet.

Fred Best, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said that Great Yarmouth and the surrounding area could expect some flurries of snow today (January 17), with wintry showers spreading from the north.

“It is not looking like there will be a huge amount of snow,” Mr Best said.

He added that there may be some flurries, but not enough to stick.

Showers are expected to clear through the afternoon but return in the evening, with temperatures along the coast falling as low as zero or -1C overnight.

Mr Best said that tomorrow should be mostly dry, but still chilly, with frost in the morning.

Earlier, Great Yarmouth and Caister Golf Club tweeted that snow is falling over Great Yarmouth and Caister.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice for the East of England.

