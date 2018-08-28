Snow expected from midnight across parts of Norfolk

Snow is expected to fall across the region from midnight tonight as temperatures plummet.

A gritting lorry out on the roads. The region has been warned to expect snow on Tuesday night, with 10cm forecast in some places. Picture: Ian Burt A gritting lorry out on the roads. The region has been warned to expect snow on Tuesday night, with 10cm forecast in some places. Picture: Ian Burt

Forecasters say a weather front moving in from the west will bring in snow and sleet this evening.

Clear skies in west Norfolk could also see temperatures drop to -2C, leading to icy conditions.

Norfolk County Council said its gritting team could make as many as three runs tonight to ensure roads are adequately covered.

Phil Garner, from the Norwich-based forecasting service Weatherquest, said rain will turn to snow between midnight and 4am.

He said: “Some of it will stick on the grass verges and fields, and there is a chance we will see some snow sticking on the roads.

“In West Norfolk the skies will clear later in the night and we will see frost forming. It could be quite icy.”

Tonight temperatures are likely to drop to -2C in West Norfolk and 0C elsewhere in the county.

Norfolk County Council said its gritting team will be heading out at 7pm tonight and 1am tomorrow.

In a Twitter post the council said: “With the possibility of seeing the first significant wintry showers of the season tonight, our gritting team is set to go out in all areas of the county from 7pm, again at 1am and then potentially a third run after that. Take extra care tomorrow morning.”

Drivers have also been advised to take care while on the roads on Wednesday morning.

The council said: “Remember if you do have to drive in snow keep in as high a gear as possible (4th, 5th or 6th) to avoid wheel spin.”

While snow is not forecast for Wednesday daytime, temperatures are expected to drop once again during the night.

Mr Garner said the mercury could fall to -4C in some parts of the county.

The worst of the snow is forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning, where Norfolk could see as much as 5cm on the ground.