Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Snow expected from midnight across parts of Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 17:56 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 29 January 2019

Weather forecasters have issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for the East of England. Picture: Archant

Weather forecasters have issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for the East of England. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2018

Snow is expected to fall across the region from midnight tonight as temperatures plummet.

A gritting lorry out on the roads. The region has been warned to expect snow on Tuesday night, with 10cm forecast in some places. Picture: Ian BurtA gritting lorry out on the roads. The region has been warned to expect snow on Tuesday night, with 10cm forecast in some places. Picture: Ian Burt

Forecasters say a weather front moving in from the west will bring in snow and sleet this evening.

Clear skies in west Norfolk could also see temperatures drop to -2C, leading to icy conditions.

Norfolk County Council said its gritting team could make as many as three runs tonight to ensure roads are adequately covered.

Phil Garner, from the Norwich-based forecasting service Weatherquest, said rain will turn to snow between midnight and 4am.

He said: “Some of it will stick on the grass verges and fields, and there is a chance we will see some snow sticking on the roads.

“In West Norfolk the skies will clear later in the night and we will see frost forming. It could be quite icy.”

Tonight temperatures are likely to drop to -2C in West Norfolk and 0C elsewhere in the county.

Norfolk County Council said its gritting team will be heading out at 7pm tonight and 1am tomorrow.

In a Twitter post the council said: “With the possibility of seeing the first significant wintry showers of the season tonight, our gritting team is set to go out in all areas of the county from 7pm, again at 1am and then potentially a third run after that. Take extra care tomorrow morning.”

Drivers have also been advised to take care while on the roads on Wednesday morning.

The council said: “Remember if you do have to drive in snow keep in as high a gear as possible (4th, 5th or 6th) to avoid wheel spin.”

While snow is not forecast for Wednesday daytime, temperatures are expected to drop once again during the night.

Mr Garner said the mercury could fall to -4C in some parts of the county.

The worst of the snow is forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning, where Norfolk could see as much as 5cm on the ground.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Ministry of Defence denies sensitive military equipment left at Norfolk barn

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists