Snow forecast for Norfolk and Suffolk over the weekend

Published: 10:37 AM February 3, 2021

Norfolk and Suffolk could see snow at the weekend. - Credit: Sophie Kendall

Snow could be on the way to Norfolk again, with forecasters issuing a weather warning for the weekend and the start of next week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice covering much of the eastern part of the UK, including Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The warning is in place from 3pm on Saturday (February 6) until 11.59pm on Monday (February 8).

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice. - Credit: Neil Perry

Met Office forecasters said: "Cold air will spread across the UK during the weekend with wintry showers likely to push inland into parts of England from the North Sea.

"This is likely to bring areas of accumulating snow through the period with some icy stretches developing.

"At this stage no single area can be highlighted as more at risk but given the coldness of the air, disruption is possible at times."

They said there was a "small chance" of travel delays and power cuts.

And forecasters from the University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest said it looked likely that Norfolk and Suffolk would see some snow over the weekend.

Adam Dury, from Weatherquest, said: "There is the potential for snow on quite a large part of the East coast, so there could be a fair bit of snow across the region.

"The question is over the timescales of when that might happen.

"It looks like it could be in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Initially, it looks like there will be a bit of rain on Saturday night, which might hinder accumulation at first.

"But, due to it being so cold, there is likely to be some accumulation by Sunday, going into Monday."

And even if Norfolk and Suffolk do not get snow, people are likely to need to wrap up warm in the days ahead.

Mr Dury said: "Even if we don't end up getting the snow at the weekend, it will be a cold week next week, with temperatures getting down to -4 to -5 degrees Celsius at night and around zero in the daytime, due to easterly winds."

The first significant snow of the year fell in Norfolk on Saturday, January 16, with a light dusting in places, but a few centimetres in other areas.