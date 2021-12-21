Chance of white Christmas in Norfolk looking 'pretty slim'
- Credit: Archant
With only a few days left until Christmas Day, a clearer picture is starting to emerge of what the weather will be like on the big day.
Snow is forecast for parts of northern England this week but will it be reaching Norfolk?
Temperatures are set to plummet today, prompting a cold weather warning to be issued for Norfolk until Thursday, December 23.
According to Weatherquest, this is set to change by Friday and the county will enjoy much milder temperatures.
A spokesperson Norwich-based forecaster said: "By Christmas Eve it will be very mild across Norfolk with temperatures reaching 10C. It will be fairly dry in the morning but showers may move in by the evening.
"Overnight and into Christmas Day, it will remain quite mild and wet across the county with temperatures around 9C.
"By Boxing Day, there is a chance it may turn colder and it could be possible there will be some wintry showers in the form of sleet falling across the region but there will be little chance of pure snow that may settle.
"The forecast is quite uncertain and things may change but currently the chance of a white Christmas is looking pretty slim."