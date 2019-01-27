Search

Snow could be on the way to Norfolk, but forecasters stress ‘considerable uncertainty’

27 January, 2019 - 09:35
Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

StuartBeardPhotography.co.uk

Forecasters have said there is a possibility that Norfolk could see a few centimetres of snow on Tuesday.

Dan Holley, a forecaster with University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest stressed there was “considerable uncertainty” over what the weather would be like.

But in his forecast for the East of England, he tweeted: “Outbreaks of rain later on Tuesday may turn increasingly to sleet and snow on Tuesday night - initially in the west then spreading east.

“This situation is finely-balanced between rain/snow, but a few cm may be possible in places...”

The uncertainty comes over the track of a trough of low pressure and how close that would pass to the UK. It also depends on how quickly precipitation would change from rain to snow.

Some models suggest the UK would see very little snow, while others suggest there could be as much as 10cm, Mr Holley tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind between 8am and 9pm today (Sunday, January 27), with Norfolk one of the areas included in the alert.

They say a spell of very strong northerly to northwesterly winds is expected, which could bring delays to transport and power cuts.

The winds are expected to develop on Sunday morning across the northeast of the country, moving south into Eastern England during the afternoon.

They Met Office said some coastal routes and sea fronts could be affected by spray and that “large waves are expected along some shorelines”.

The Met Office’s yellow warning also applies to Suffolk.

