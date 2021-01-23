News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fresh snow falls as weather warning continues for Norfolk and Suffolk

Daniel Moxon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:14 AM January 23, 2021   
A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. New Buckenham, Breckland, - C

Weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for this weekend. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Snow has been falling in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk for a second weekend running as a weather warning remains in place.

The Met Office warned of ice and also some snow, with light showers reported in parts of the region early on Saturday.

Wintry weather could also extend into Sunday, according to the Met Office, but the warning only covers parts of southern England and Wales on Monday.

Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said it is unlikely we will see the same level of snow experienced last Saturday – though up to a centimetre "could not be ruled out" for Sunday.

Zoe Johnson, a forecaster for Weatherquest, said: "We are expecting cold nights which could see some sleet or snow, most likely in the northern parts of the county.

Snow at Cow Tower, Norwich, 16th January 2021. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

There may be some snow this weekend, but it is unlikely to be as thick as it was last Saturday when the county was covered in a dusting of white powder. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson



"Do not rule out around 1cm but it is more likely to be sleet."

Temperatures are not expected to get above two or three degrees over the weekend, with Sunday morning likely to be especially chilly with expected temperatures of minus two in Norwich at 9am.

Norfolk County Council said its fleet of gritters have been out in force across the county.

One of the new gritters outside the salt dome at Ketteringham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Gritters were out in force on Friday night with a weather warning in place for snow and ice. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Eleven flood alerts remain in place for Norfolk and Suffolk as water levels remain high following heavy rainfall in recent weeks.

Norfolk Weather

