Fresh snow falls as weather warning continues for Norfolk and Suffolk
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Snow has been falling in parts of Norfolk and Suffolk for a second weekend running as a weather warning remains in place.
The Met Office warned of ice and also some snow, with light showers reported in parts of the region early on Saturday.
Wintry weather could also extend into Sunday, according to the Met Office, but the warning only covers parts of southern England and Wales on Monday.
Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said it is unlikely we will see the same level of snow experienced last Saturday – though up to a centimetre "could not be ruled out" for Sunday.
Zoe Johnson, a forecaster for Weatherquest, said: "We are expecting cold nights which could see some sleet or snow, most likely in the northern parts of the county.
You may also want to watch:
"Do not rule out around 1cm but it is more likely to be sleet."
Temperatures are not expected to get above two or three degrees over the weekend, with Sunday morning likely to be especially chilly with expected temperatures of minus two in Norwich at 9am.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The areas where Covid cases are still increasing
- 2 Man admits defrauding more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm
- 3 'A lot of tears' as care home announces closure with 30 jobs lost
- 4 Shocking CCTV shows carer abusing woman with dementia
- 5 Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death
- 6 Warnings for snow and ice in place across region
- 7 Norfolk bowls star tests positive at world indoor championships
- 8 Man seriously injured after crash
- 9 Serial 'dine and dash' conman who fled hotels without paying is jailed
- 10 Fired twice in two months: Events boss feels the pain of Covid
Norfolk County Council said its fleet of gritters have been out in force across the county.
Eleven flood alerts remain in place for Norfolk and Suffolk as water levels remain high following heavy rainfall in recent weeks.