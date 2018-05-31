Sleet, hail, gales and power cuts - it must be the start of summer

British Summer Time got off to a stormy start in Norfolk Picture: Antony Kelly © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2012

North-easterly gusts brought a band of wintry showers to parts of the region on the day the clocks went forward.

A power cut affected 183 properties in north west Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks A power cut affected 183 properties in north west Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

British Summer Time began with power cuts for some homes in Titchwell, the Burnhams and Rudhams.

The rest of today is forecast to stay blowy, with a mix of sunshine and showers.

The Met Office said: “Temperatures by day on Sunday will struggle to reach double digits, the keen northeasterly wind making it feel colder. There’ll be a risk of hail and snow along eastern coasts and inland, although these will become more confined to high ground in the north later in the day.”

Tomorrow will be mostly dry and cloudy. However a few showers will develop in eastern England during the afternoon.

Met Office chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “It will stay drier and brighter elsewhere, even so, it will be a marked change from the 18 or 19 Celsius we have been seeing in a few spots this week.”