Search

Advanced search

Sleet, hail, gales and power cuts - it must be the start of summer

PUBLISHED: 09:33 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 29 March 2020

British Summer Time got off to a stormy start in Norfolk Picture: Antony Kelly

British Summer Time got off to a stormy start in Norfolk Picture: Antony Kelly

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2012

North-easterly gusts brought a band of wintry showers to parts of the region on the day the clocks went forward.

A power cut affected 183 properties in north west Norfolk. Picture: UK Power NetworksA power cut affected 183 properties in north west Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

British Summer Time began with power cuts for some homes in Titchwell, the Burnhams and Rudhams.

You may also want to watch:

The rest of today is forecast to stay blowy, with a mix of sunshine and showers.

The Met Office said: “Temperatures by day on Sunday will struggle to reach double digits, the keen northeasterly wind making it feel colder. There’ll be a risk of hail and snow along eastern coasts and inland, although these will become more confined to high ground in the north later in the day.”

Tomorrow will be mostly dry and cloudy. However a few showers will develop in eastern England during the afternoon.

Met Office chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: “It will stay drier and brighter elsewhere, even so, it will be a marked change from the 18 or 19 Celsius we have been seeing in a few spots this week.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Four more deaths at Norfolk hospitals as national figure rises by 260

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Homes without electricity for hours as power cut repairs delayed

A power cut affected 183 properties in north west Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s letter to the UK in full

Prime minister Boris Johnson is writing to every home in the UK urging people to stay inside. Pic: PA Video/PA Wire

Former tearoom for sale for £600,000 in idyllic wildlife setting

The property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: Abbotfox

Fears that flies which plagued people last year are making a comeback

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott last year. Picture: Laura Geller

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Homes without electricity for hours as power cut repairs delayed

A power cut affected 183 properties in north west Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Fury as food stall for homeless removed ‘due to coronavirus’

Norwich City Council has removed a Haymarket stall used by volunteers to feed the vulnerable Photo: People's Picnic

Coronavirus: Four more deaths at Norfolk hospitals as national figure rises by 260

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lockdown crackdown: Police on streets to enforce social distancing

Cromer police, PC Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, chat to security as they patrol Morrisons making sure the public are keeping to the social distancing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk signs: The site where a dead saint’s arm was once an attraction

The village sign at Castle Acre commemorates the village's monastic heritage. Picture: Dr Andrew Tullett
Drive 24