Search

Advanced search

Weekend of disruption ahead for coastal rail services as signalling problem persists

PUBLISHED: 07:41 30 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:41 30 November 2019

Signalling problems between Cromer and Sheringham are still affecting coastal rail services. Picture; Miles Jermy

Signalling problems between Cromer and Sheringham are still affecting coastal rail services. Picture; Miles Jermy

Archant

We

Rail users travelling between Norwich and the north Norfolk coast this weekend are having to endure continuing troubles, with signalling problems identified earlier this week persisting.

Since Wednesday, a signal failure has been plaguing train services between Norwich, Sheringham and Cromer, resulting in several cancellations, delays and suspensions of various services.

Greater Anglia, the region's main rail provider, has now said the issues are set to continue until at least the end of Monday, December 2, meaning a weekend of further disruption is ahead for passengers.

Several services between Norwich and Cromer today have been cancelled, with trains running on a two hourly basis between 7.15am and 3.45pm.

The following services have been cancelled:

- 8.21am Norwich to Cromer

You may also want to watch:

- 9.55am Cromer to Norwich - 10.45am Norwich to Cromer

- 11.55am Cromer to Norwich

- 12.45pm Norwich to Cromer

- 13.55pm Cromer to Norwich

- 2.45pm Norwich to Cromer

- 3.57pm Cromer to Norwich

All services originally scheduled to terminate in Sheringham will now do so in Cromer, with a shuttle bus operating between the two coastal destinations.

Greater Anglia rail tickets will also be accepted on the Sanders buses Coast Hopper, 1, 2 and X44 services.

Most Read

‘It looks nothing like Norwich Castle’ - Locals slam new Netflix rom-com

In Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas, Josh Whitehouse stars as a medieval knight from Norwich who is transported to the present day where he meets Brooke, played by Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Netflix

Fire breaks out in takeaway as town’s Christmas lights are switched on

A fire broke out at a takeaway in Red Lion Street in Aylsham shortly before the town's Christmas lights were due to be switched on. Picture: Kirsty Turner

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Former teacher jailed for sexually abusing pupils dies in Norfolk prison

John McKno. Picture: Contributed

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Guess who Farke rates as a snip and his hopes for the January transfer window

Sam Byram is proving an astute buy for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Inspirational woman with an infectious smile’ - tributes paid to pub’s much-loved waitress

Caroline O'Brien who was a waitress at The Grayling in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

Weekend of disruption ahead for coastal rail services as signalling problem persists

Signalling problems between Cromer and Sheringham are still affecting coastal rail services. Picture; Miles Jermy

Demand for new Norfolk Lights Express soars

Demand for the Norfolk Lights Express has soared . Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists