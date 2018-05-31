Weekend of disruption ahead for coastal rail services as signalling problem persists

Signalling problems between Cromer and Sheringham are still affecting coastal rail services. Picture; Miles Jermy Archant

Rail users travelling between Norwich and the north Norfolk coast this weekend are having to endure continuing troubles, with signalling problems identified earlier this week persisting.

Since Wednesday, a signal failure has been plaguing train services between Norwich, Sheringham and Cromer, resulting in several cancellations, delays and suspensions of various services.

Greater Anglia, the region's main rail provider, has now said the issues are set to continue until at least the end of Monday, December 2, meaning a weekend of further disruption is ahead for passengers.

Several services between Norwich and Cromer today have been cancelled, with trains running on a two hourly basis between 7.15am and 3.45pm.

The following services have been cancelled:

- 8.21am Norwich to Cromer

- 9.55am Cromer to Norwich - 10.45am Norwich to Cromer

- 11.55am Cromer to Norwich

- 12.45pm Norwich to Cromer

- 13.55pm Cromer to Norwich

- 2.45pm Norwich to Cromer

- 3.57pm Cromer to Norwich

All services originally scheduled to terminate in Sheringham will now do so in Cromer, with a shuttle bus operating between the two coastal destinations.

Greater Anglia rail tickets will also be accepted on the Sanders buses Coast Hopper, 1, 2 and X44 services.