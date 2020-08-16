Search

10 foot sinkhole opens up in Norfolk town after heavy rain

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 16 August 2020

A sinkhole has emerged near the Tesco in Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Three busy roads in a north Norfolk town are closed as three sinkholes have opened up after heavy rain.

Sheringham has been battered by rain leading to sinkholes opening up on Cromer Road, Weybourne Road and Cooper Road.

Norfolk Police have confirmed a sinkhole 10 foot by 10 foot has opened up on Cromer Road, causing flooding around Tesco and the fire station.

Weybourne Road and Copper Road in the town have been closed due to sinkholes. The size of these is unconfirmed as they are underwater.

Woodland Rise is also flooded as a manhole cover has disappeared, but police are saying this is passable.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: “We are advising drivers to stay indoors as heavy rain will cause trees to fall down, roads to be closed and driving to be hazardous.”

Dan Holley, meteorologist for Weatherquest, confirmed that showers and thunderstorms had hit the area around Cromer and Sheringham on Sunday.

