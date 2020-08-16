Search

‘It smelt of sewage’ - discoloured water pictured running into sea on Norfolk coastline

PUBLISHED: 12:59 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 16 August 2020

Flood water running into the sea at Sheringham. Credit: Chris Taylor christaylorphoto.co.uk

Flood water running into the sea at Sheringham. Credit: Chris Taylor christaylorphoto.co.uk

A foul smell and discoloured water has sparked fears of sewage running into the sea off the north Norfolk coast.

Potential sewage water maybe flooding the beach in Sheringham Picture: JASON TOOKEPotential sewage water maybe flooding the beach in Sheringham Picture: JASON TOOKE

Chris Taylor captured an image of dark water running into the sea with his drone at 10.15am on Sunday morning off Sheringham seafront.

Mr Taylor had headed out to capture images of the town after it was hit by torrential rain and described what he thought could be a huge effluent or sewage slick coming out of the beach road overflow pipe onto the beach.

The Sheringham resident also reported seeing people swimming in the water.

He said: “I thought it was just going to run off from the road. There was a bit of a sewage smell that made it feel more sinister.

Potential sewage water maybe flooding the beach in Sheringham Picture: JASON TOOKEPotential sewage water maybe flooding the beach in Sheringham Picture: JASON TOOKE

“It was torrential [the rain]. I do not remember seeing rain that heavy for many many years. I have taken a lot of footage of water pushing drain covers up.

“It is a pretty strong smell. It smelt of sewage.”

READ MORE: 10 foot sinkhole opens up in Norfolk town after heavy rain

The photographer said he had to stop two tourists from heading into the water.

North Norfolk District Council staff are on the scene putting up signs to warn people not to go into the water.

Potential sewage water maybe flooding the beach in Sheringham Picture: JASON TOOKEPotential sewage water maybe flooding the beach in Sheringham Picture: JASON TOOKE

A council spokesman said: “We are in Sheringham assessing the situation and will be working with the police, Norfolk County Council and Anglia Water to put into place necessary support to households and businesses affected by the heavy rain in the town.”

The council has also asked people to avoid accessing the beach in the area at this time.

The Environment Agency and Anglia Water have been contacted for comment.

Weatherquest reported that 20mm of rain has been recorded falling at a weather station in Weybourne.

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCatHeavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

A spokesman said: “We have lots of showers and thunderstorms developing across the region.

“These showers and thunderstorms are set to continue through the rest of the afternoon into the evening.

“20mm is a fair amount of rain and some places will have seen more.”

Elsewhere in the town, three busy roads have been closed due to sinkholes opening up because of heavy rain, with one measuring 10 foot by foot.

Motorists are being asked to avoid Cromer Road, Weybourne Road and Copper Road.

