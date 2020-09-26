‘We were all terrified’ - Sleeping family in lucky escape as tree falls on home

A tree fell on a home in Ash Close in Sheringham. Picture: Lisa O'Brien Lisa O'Brien

A mum-of-two has described a “terrifying” near miss as gale-force winds brought a large tree down on their home as they slept.

Damage caused when a tree fell on a home in Ash Close in Sheringham. Picture: Kathryn Walford Damage caused when a tree fell on a home in Ash Close in Sheringham. Picture: Kathryn Walford

Kathryn Walford, 34, and her two children were awoken when the tree crashed down on to their home at Ash Close in Sheringham.

She said: “We had a power cut last night which distressed the children so they were in with me until about 11pm before I could settle them. There was a loud crash at about 12.30am which woke us all up.

“Cue me breaking the record for quickest out of bed. As I went to check the children were okay I noticed a hole in the ceiling above the stairs. We gathered in my daughter’s room as she was understandably freaking out. We were all pretty terrified.”

Windows blown out in Great Yarmouth this morning. Photo: Michele Jackson Windows blown out in Great Yarmouth this morning. Photo: Michele Jackson

After contacting Victory Housing Trust the family were eventually led to safety.

“The workman first on scene asked where we were in the house so I waved from the window, he suggested we get downstairs as there was something on the roof and it looked dangerous,” she added.

“It took me a while to coax the kids out of her room and downstairs, in the meantime the gentleman rang the fire brigade who advised we get out of the property.

EAST: Highest gust so far today is 67mph at Weybourne, which is the strongest September gust in the region since 1997, and the (joint) strongest September gust in the past 40 years... ️ pic.twitter.com/8442grnKS8 — Dan Holley (@danholley_) September 25, 2020

“Another worker confirmed it really wasn’t safe to stay, and they stayed in the house while I grabbed some clothes and packed up some of the animals and a neighbour gave us a cuppa while we sorted a place to stay for the night.”

The incident was among dozens as high winds caused hundreds of trees to fall blocking roads, rail lines and damaging property.

Two people at the Benjamin Court Hospital in Cromer had to be moved after downed trees fell on the building putting two units out of action.

A spokesman said: “They have fallen on two of our bedrooms and we have had to move two people for safety’s sake. It is a precaution because we will have to get the structure checked.

“The trees were outside the hospital but still on NHS land leading up to Victoria Heights which are private flats. It has blocked people from being able to access the flats.

“There are people from the NHS working on site to remove them.”

Meanwhile flats on Patterson Close in Great Yarmouth saw a large window panel come crashing down onto parked cars below.