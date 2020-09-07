Search

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

PUBLISHED: 06:58 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 06:58 07 September 2020

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

The region looks set to bask in September sunshine with temperatures rising back into the mid-20s promising an mini-Indian summer.

Unsettled weather with grey skies and showers are forecast to make way for unbroken sunshine and higher temperatures later this week.

The Met Office said while Tuesday and Wednesday will be largely cloudy, with outbreaks of rain for a time, Thursday and Friday will be dry with sunshine.

Temperatures look set to back above 20C for much of next weekend, rising into the mid-20s, above average for the time of year.

The week has gotten off to a misty start, with patches of fog in places, today, but it is expected to clear to leave a dry morning with some bright or sunny spells. Maximum temperature 22C.

