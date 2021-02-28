News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

'They think they can get away with it' - crowds flock to seaside village

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:22 PM February 28, 2021    Updated: 6:27 PM February 28, 2021
A few people enjoying the beach at Sea Palling this weekend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A few people enjoying the beach at Sea Palling this weekend. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

People in Sea Palling said large crowds visited the beach to enjoy the warm weather despite Covid restrictions.

Locals have reported seeing cars parked obstructing the road and many walking along the beach, but they did say things had calmed down significantly since Saturday with regular police patrols in the area.

Theresa at Sea Palling Village Stores and Post Office said many villagers were talking about the sudden influx of visitors.

A few people enjoying the beach at Sea Palling this weekend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A few people enjoying the beach at Sea Palling this weekend. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

She said: "There's quite a few cars and people going by, but the shop itself has been quiet.

"They're definitely heading down there as we've had a lot of people coming in here and talking about it.

You may also want to watch:

"They say there's a lot of people down there and there's a lot of cars parked where they shouldn't be because they don't want to pay for parking so they just park willy nilly and cause mayhem.

"I think because it's quiet they think they can get away with it down here but obviously they shut Horsey off to stop people going.

Most Read

  1. 1 Family of missing man informed after body found in water
  2. 2 'Stay local' warning and visitors fined after hundreds head to Sea Palling
  3. 3 When can I go to the beach? Lockdown travel questions answered
  1. 4 Buy a former 1950s police station for sale for £330,000
  2. 5 Cardiac arrest call sparks rescue operation near beauty spot
  3. 6 Photos show RAF centre being visited by ‘beast’ of an aircraft
  4. 7 Tributes to kind-hearted dad-of-three who died from Covid
  5. 8 Driver fined after leaving queue before entering Co-Op
  6. 9 Households with children to get two Covid tests per person every week
  7. 10 Family of missing man informed after body found near lake

"People think it's going to be quiet down here and then everyone is thinking the same thing."

A few people enjoying the beach at Waxham this weekend <Sun 28/2/21>. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A few people enjoying the beach at Sea Palling this weekend. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A spokesperson for Sea Palling Independent Lifeboat said the crowds had started to calm down with a higher police presence on the seafront.

He said: "It was busy down here yesterday, but there's not so many people here today because the police are about.

"It's calmed down a bit, we haven't had many call outs so we've been quite lucky at the moment.

"I really don't know what's attracted people, I think it's just the weather, because it's been quite good."

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary carried out patrols in coastal areas over the weekend, with eight fixed penalty notices issued in the village on Saturday afternoon alone.

Police found people had travelled from areas such as Peterborough and Ipswich to walk on the beach, and around 30 vehicles were parked around the beach area.

Scenes in the village have prompted police to remind people that they need to continue to adhere to lockdown measures and stay local.

Although the force is continuing to engage, encourage and explain to people first, those who continue to breach the rules could see themselves being fined.

A few people enjoying the beach at Waxham this weekend <Sun 28/2/21>. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A few people enjoying the beach at Sea Palling this weekend. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It was a different case elsewhere on the coast, though, with few beachgoers to be seen in either Cromer or Sheringham.

Coronavirus
Sea Palling News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dean Critoph new owner of White Pheasant formerly Lenwade House Hotel

Chef to reopen major hotel that closed amid financial woes

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The National Police Air Service aircraft in the sky above Hethersett and Little Melton on February 25, 2021.

Norfolk Police

Drama as police plane circles villages for missing person

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton

Police fine 39 second-homers and day-trippers in resort crackdown

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech

A 42-bedroom hotel with ballroom and set in three acres for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus