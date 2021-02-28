'They think they can get away with it' - crowds flock to seaside village

Published: 6:22 PM February 28, 2021 Updated: 6:27 PM February 28, 2021

A few people enjoying the beach at Sea Palling this weekend. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

People in Sea Palling said large crowds visited the beach to enjoy the warm weather despite Covid restrictions.

Locals have reported seeing cars parked obstructing the road and many walking along the beach, but they did say things had calmed down significantly since Saturday with regular police patrols in the area.

Theresa at Sea Palling Village Stores and Post Office said many villagers were talking about the sudden influx of visitors.

A few people enjoying the beach at Sea Palling this weekend. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

She said: "There's quite a few cars and people going by, but the shop itself has been quiet.

"They're definitely heading down there as we've had a lot of people coming in here and talking about it.

You may also want to watch:

"They say there's a lot of people down there and there's a lot of cars parked where they shouldn't be because they don't want to pay for parking so they just park willy nilly and cause mayhem.

"I think because it's quiet they think they can get away with it down here but obviously they shut Horsey off to stop people going.

"People think it's going to be quiet down here and then everyone is thinking the same thing."

A few people enjoying the beach at Sea Palling this weekend. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A spokesperson for Sea Palling Independent Lifeboat said the crowds had started to calm down with a higher police presence on the seafront.

He said: "It was busy down here yesterday, but there's not so many people here today because the police are about.

"It's calmed down a bit, we haven't had many call outs so we've been quite lucky at the moment.

"I really don't know what's attracted people, I think it's just the weather, because it's been quite good."

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary carried out patrols in coastal areas over the weekend, with eight fixed penalty notices issued in the village on Saturday afternoon alone.

Police found people had travelled from areas such as Peterborough and Ipswich to walk on the beach, and around 30 vehicles were parked around the beach area.

Scenes in the village have prompted police to remind people that they need to continue to adhere to lockdown measures and stay local.

Although the force is continuing to engage, encourage and explain to people first, those who continue to breach the rules could see themselves being fined.

A few people enjoying the beach at Sea Palling this weekend. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It was a different case elsewhere on the coast, though, with few beachgoers to be seen in either Cromer or Sheringham.