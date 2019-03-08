Search

More warm weather for Easter Monday and forecasters say Sarahan dust could bring spectacular sunset

PUBLISHED: 08:12 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 22 April 2019

Youngsters enjoying the warm weather in Great Yarmouth. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Youngsters enjoying the warm weather in Great Yarmouth. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Norfolk and Suffolk are in for another warm and sunny day for Easter Monday and forecasters say Saharan dust could make for a memorable sunset tonight.

The region has seen unseasonably warm temperatures over the Easter weekend, with the mercury hitting 24C on Saturday and pushing close to 23C on Easter Sunday.

Santon Downham and Marham hit 22.8C on Easter Sunday, with 21.8C at Houghton Hall, 20.4C at Weybourne, 20C at Tibenham and 18.3C at Cromer.

And Chris Bell, from University of East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest, said parts of the region would see more of the same on Easter Monday.

He said: “For inland areas, like Santon Downham and Marham, you can probably add a degree to those temperatures today. However, with the winds coming from the east mean it will be a bit cooler on the coast, maybe down to about 15C. But it will be another dry day, with spells of sunshine.

“Something worth flagging up is that , there's more high and medium level cloud from the south streaming in later today. That has got Saharan dust mixed in with it, which could mean there's a very pretty sunset tonight.”

Mr Bell said Tuesday would be another dry day, with highs of about 21C, but that as the week goes on, the weather will become more unsettled.

He said: “We will see some rain spread from the south on Wednesday and there could even be a few thunderstorms around. Temperatures will be closer to the average for this time of year, with 17C on Wednesday and 15C on Wednesday.”

The unseasonably warm weather comes as climate change campaigners from Extinction Rebellion 'pause' their actions in London.

Campaigners from Norwich had been involved in the demonstrations, which has seen almost 1,000 people arrested.

