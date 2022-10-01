Flood warning issued along River Waveney

A flood warning has been issued for homes along the River Waveney in Suffolk and Norfolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A flood warning has been issued for isolated low-lying homes along the River Waveney.

The warning has been issued by the Environment Agency as the flooding of homes and businesses is possible from 11.45am today, October 1.

Water levels are expected to continue to rise gradually over the afternoon due to a natural tide locking effect.

High tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth is restricting the normal drainage out to sea at low tide.

Areas most at risk are in St Olaves, Somerleyton, Burgh St Peter, Oulton Broad and Beccles.

Roads likely to be affected include Beccles Road in St Olaves and Geldeston Lock Lane, Gillingham Dam and Fen Lane in Beccles.

The Environment Agency said: "We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warning messages at this time.

"Take care on waterside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."