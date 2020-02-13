Football club cancels match after storm destroys stand
PUBLISHED: 07:32 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:33 13 February 2020
Archant
Work has started to dismantle a football stand damaged by Storm Ciara, as its team cancels its upcoming fixture.
The north stand at Fenland Stadium, home to Wisbech Town, collapsed on Sunday due to the strong winds.
Structural engineers have begun taking down the metal structure on the non-league ground, according to the BBC.
The total cost of repairs for the damaged stand could be more than £20,000.
Secretary Spencer Larham said: "Our north stand has been completely destroyed. It's been there 10 years - since the stadium was built - and has survived stronger winds than this but it was the direction which did the damage. The identical stand at the other end is completely undamaged."
Fenland Stadium in Wisbech was built in 2010.
Saturday's home tie against Yorkshire club Frickley Athletic has been called off on the advice of safety inspectors.