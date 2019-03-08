Region to be hit by rain and 60mph wind gusts from Storm Hannah

File picture of person struggling in the wind and rain at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Despite a bright start to the day weather forecasters have warned Norfolk is to see rain and wind with gusts of up to 60mph following the tail end of Storm Hannah.

Showery rain and gusts of wind are set to sweep across the region later today (Saturday, April 27) replacing a bright start to the day.

Forecasters at Weatherquest, based at the University of East (UEA), tweeted: “E Anglia Today: Some dry and sunny spells at first but cloud soon increasing with showery rain, although it wll be mainly light.

“Becoming windy with strong westerly winds and gusts of 40-50mph widely, although some areas will see near 60mph gusts. Max 9-11C.”

Elsewhere forecasters said Storm Hannah will continue to move east across northern parts of England.

There will also be showers or longer spells of rain as cloud moves east, mainly over central and northern areas.