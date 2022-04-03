Freezing temperatures brings coldest April night for almost a decade

Parts of Norfolk and Suffolk saw temperatures dip to nearly -6c for what was the coldest April night for almost a decade - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Parts of Norfolk and Suffolk saw temperatures dip to almost -6c last night for what was the coldest April night for nearly a decade.

Santon Downham, near the Norfolk-Suffolk border, recorded lows of -5.7c and Cavendish in south Suffolk dropped to -5c.

In Norfolk, Marham, Tibenham and Houghton Hall recorded temperatures as low as -4c.

Weatherquest meteorologist Dan Holley said on social media that it was the coldest night in April in the region since 2013.

Members of the public have reported difficulties getting cars started due to the freezing conditions.

While inland areas saw the coldest temperatures, the north Norfolk coast stayed above freezing due to onshore winds.

The cold snap will end following the weekend and average temperatures for this time of year are expected to return by Monday.

Highs between 13c and 15c are expected .







