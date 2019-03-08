Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk enjoys glorious sunshine and temperatures 'close to 28C'

PUBLISHED: 17:03 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 01 June 2019

Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Archant

Happy tourists and residents spent the day enjoying the most of the sunshine.

Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest confirmed that the highest temperature in East Anglia would be "close to 28C".

In Norwich, people were certainly ready for ice cream.

Sellers of the summer treat reported high sales with an afternoon rush.

Anita Ingledew was working on Stall 8 on Norwich Market, where ice cream maker Lakeland Creamery has been selling its Aldous ices for more than 80 years.

Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

READ MORE: Send us your snaps! Region gets ready for scorching weekend

Ms Ingledew said: "It has been quite busy.

Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodFamilies enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"I had a queue waiting when I opened up at 10am.

"It is normally busier in the afternoon. We have had a mixture of people - older and younger, people on their own."

She said the most popular flavours had been mango and salted caramel, but that vanilla was "always a firm favourite".

Rob Ellis, a long-serving employee of Norwich-based Ronaldo Ices, was manning the company's stall in London Street.

Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

He said: "It has been busy, very steady.

"You cannot go wrong selling ice cream in this sort of weather and it is a good spot to sit and have an ice cream.

"There have been quite a lot of people about and quite a few tourists."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Ellis said classic flavours vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and mint chocolate chip were proving popular, as was salted caramel. "It is a fairly new flavour for us and it has become very popular. But in hot weather the fruity flavours tend to do well," he said.

READ MORE: 7 things to do during this weekend's sizzling sunshine

Rob Ellis, of Ronaldo Ices, manning the Norwich company's stall in London Street in the city centre in the hot weather. Picture: Bethany WhymarkRob Ellis, of Ronaldo Ices, manning the Norwich company's stall in London Street in the city centre in the hot weather. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Meanwhile ice cream parlour Gelato in Opie Street was tending to a long queue of customers stretching out the door and down the road.

Hundreds of people also flocked to the coast, where they enjoyed a cooler breeze - including at East Runton beach, in north Norfolk, which welcomed a bumper number of visitors

Many others enjoyed one of the numerous events throughout the county, such as flight displays in Buxton and Langham.

And in Dereham, visitors checked out a new art display at the town's windmill while taking advantage of the large grounds and coffee shop.

Most Read

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Mother shocked after youngsters seen knocking down fence

Youngsters were spotted knocking down protective fencing. Picture: Submitted

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Disabled fans claim they were treated as ‘second rate citizens’ at Take That gig

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Three months of disruption as Norwich roundabout revamp begins

Construction of the Norwich City and Norfolk County Council cycle safety scheme at Earlham Fiveways gets underway From Monday, June 3 . Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

All the pictures as Take That return to Norwich

Take That, Carrow Road, Norwich, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people found dead in Norwich

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Spitfire to pass through skies over Norwich

Spitfire at SaxonAir in Norwich. A Spitfire will be involved in a flypast over the city the weekend before the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ex-Norwich City winger among three new signings for King’s Lynn Town

Sam Kelly in action for Norwich City against Manchester United in a development team match Picture: Archant

City community left shaken by unexplained deaths

Two people found dead in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Motorist twice the drink drive limit crashes car into ditch

A drink driver crashed into a ditch. Picture: Breckland Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists