Norfolk enjoys glorious sunshine and temperatures 'close to 28C'

Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Happy tourists and residents spent the day enjoying the most of the sunshine.

Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest confirmed that the highest temperature in East Anglia would be "close to 28C".

In Norwich, people were certainly ready for ice cream.

Sellers of the summer treat reported high sales with an afternoon rush.

Anita Ingledew was working on Stall 8 on Norwich Market, where ice cream maker Lakeland Creamery has been selling its Aldous ices for more than 80 years.

Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Ms Ingledew said: "It has been quite busy.

Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"I had a queue waiting when I opened up at 10am.

"It is normally busier in the afternoon. We have had a mixture of people - older and younger, people on their own."

She said the most popular flavours had been mango and salted caramel, but that vanilla was "always a firm favourite".

Rob Ellis, a long-serving employee of Norwich-based Ronaldo Ices, was manning the company's stall in London Street.

Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Families enjoying the weather in Waterloo Park, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

He said: "It has been busy, very steady.

"You cannot go wrong selling ice cream in this sort of weather and it is a good spot to sit and have an ice cream.

"There have been quite a lot of people about and quite a few tourists."

Mr Ellis said classic flavours vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and mint chocolate chip were proving popular, as was salted caramel. "It is a fairly new flavour for us and it has become very popular. But in hot weather the fruity flavours tend to do well," he said.

Rob Ellis, of Ronaldo Ices, manning the Norwich company's stall in London Street in the city centre in the hot weather. Picture: Bethany Whymark Rob Ellis, of Ronaldo Ices, manning the Norwich company's stall in London Street in the city centre in the hot weather. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Meanwhile ice cream parlour Gelato in Opie Street was tending to a long queue of customers stretching out the door and down the road.

Hundreds of people also flocked to the coast, where they enjoyed a cooler breeze - including at East Runton beach, in north Norfolk, which welcomed a bumper number of visitors

Many others enjoyed one of the numerous events throughout the county, such as flight displays in Buxton and Langham.

And in Dereham, visitors checked out a new art display at the town's windmill while taking advantage of the large grounds and coffee shop.