Recycling centres closed as Storm Eunice approaches
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020
Norfolk County Council has made the decision to close its recycling centres on Friday in anticipation of Storm Eunice.
Winds of up to 80 - 90mph are expected to cause widespread disruption across the region which will affect council services across the region.
An amber weather warning has been issued, which means there is a danger to life.
In a tweet, Norfolk County Council said all recycling centres will be closed across the county.
In Norwich, the city council has also said that bin collections will be disrupted due to Storm Eunice.
South Norfolk Council is warning people to avoid outdoor areas and to consider if your journey is necessary.
The worst of the storm is expected to reach Norfolk by 12pm tomorrow, hitting parts of west Norfolk first before moving across the rest of the county.