News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Recycling centres closed as Storm Eunice approaches

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:05 PM February 17, 2022
Updated: 9:29 PM February 17, 2022
Norfolk County Council will be keeping its recycling centres open during the second lockdown. Pictur

Recycling centres across Norfolk will be closed Friday due to Storm Eunice - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Norfolk County Council has made the decision to close its recycling centres on Friday in anticipation of Storm Eunice.

Winds of up to 80 - 90mph are expected to cause widespread disruption across the region which will affect council services across the region.

An amber weather warning has been issued, which means there is a danger to life. 

In a tweet, Norfolk County Council said all recycling centres will be closed across the county.

In Norwich, the city council has also said that bin collections will be disrupted due to Storm Eunice.

South Norfolk Council is warning people to avoid outdoor areas and to consider if your journey is necessary. 

The worst of the storm is expected to reach Norfolk by 12pm tomorrow, hitting parts of west Norfolk first before moving across the rest of the county.





Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

An aerial view of the coastal erosion at East Runton, taken in late 2017. Photo: BlueSky UAV Special

Planning and Development

Cliff edge caravan park pleads for inland move

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The fight for a byway in Pockthorpe Lane, Thompson is set to be heard by Planning Inspectors next week

Norfolk County Council

New road could be driven through Norfolk grandmother's garden

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Apple CEO Tim Cook pictured in 2014. Picture: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Norfolk County Council gains first win in legal battle with tech giant...

Derin Clark

person
Strong wind blows across Cromer Pier. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live News

Storm Dudley warning issued as 'very strong winds' to hit Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon