Recycling centres closed as Storm Eunice approaches

Norfolk County Council has made the decision to close its recycling centres on Friday in anticipation of Storm Eunice.

Winds of up to 80 - 90mph are expected to cause widespread disruption across the region which will affect council services across the region.

An amber weather warning has been issued, which means there is a danger to life.

In a tweet, Norfolk County Council said all recycling centres will be closed across the county.

You will have seen the forecasts for the next few days, as Storm Eunice is due to hit the UK. With winds of up to 90mph expected in some parts of Norfolk and an Amber Weather Warning in place, we have decided to close all our recycling centres on Friday 18 February. pic.twitter.com/QFcIdMOTPk — Norfolk Recycles (@NorfolkRecycles) February 17, 2022

In Norwich, the city council has also said that bin collections will be disrupted due to Storm Eunice.

Bin collections - Friday 18 February 🚛



There might be some disruption to tomorrow's bin collections due to Storm Eunice.🌬️



At the moment, we are asking people to put their bins out as normal - but will post updates on our channels if anything changes. 📱💻



Thank you Norwich🥰 pic.twitter.com/TrKtBtPcaa — Norwich City Council (@NorwichCC) February 17, 2022

South Norfolk Council is warning people to avoid outdoor areas and to consider if your journey is necessary.

STAY SAFE, high winds are expected.



Throughout Friday 18 February and into the weekend, please stay away from country parks and open spaces for your safety. Winds up to 80mph are expected. Consider if your journey is necessary. pic.twitter.com/koVulVXnsA — SouthNorfolkCouncil (@SNorfolkCouncil) February 17, 2022

The worst of the storm is expected to reach Norfolk by 12pm tomorrow, hitting parts of west Norfolk first before moving across the rest of the county.















