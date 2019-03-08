Hottest ever late August Bank Holiday temperature recorded at Norfolk airfield

Eight-year-old Carson enjoying the sun at Walcott beach during the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Peter Whittleton Archant

The record for the hottest ever late August Bank Holiday Monday temperature recorded in the UK has been set in Norfolk.

Tibenham Airfield has just reached 28.6 Celsius, passing the previous late August #BankHolidayMonday record of 28.2 Celsius set at Holbeach in 2017



Temperatures will continue to climb through the rest of today ️ pic.twitter.com/qGA2EWGvkX — Met Office (@metoffice) August 26, 2019

The mercury skyrocketed in Tibenham today (Monday, August 26), as Met Office forecasters recorded a high of 28.6C - smashing the previous record of 28.2C set in Holbeach, Lincolnshire, in 2017.

Forecasters said temperatures would continue to climb through the rest of the day.

The official Met Office temperature reading in Tibbenham was 28.6C - but it felt much hotter inside cars, with some motorists capturing a temperature reading of 34C in the area.

The official Met Office temperature reading in Tibbenham was 28.6C - but it felt much hotter. Photo: Marc Betts The official Met Office temperature reading in Tibbenham was 28.6C - but it felt much hotter. Photo: Marc Betts

The record for the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was set last month in Cambridge, with a high of 38.7C was measured.

This beat the UK's previous record of 38.5C, set in 2003 in Kent.