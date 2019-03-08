Hottest ever late August Bank Holiday temperature recorded at Norfolk airfield
PUBLISHED: 11:58 26 August 2019
Archant
The record for the hottest ever late August Bank Holiday Monday temperature recorded in the UK has been set in Norfolk.
The mercury skyrocketed in Tibenham today (Monday, August 26), as Met Office forecasters recorded a high of 28.6C - smashing the previous record of 28.2C set in Holbeach, Lincolnshire, in 2017.
You may also want to watch:
Forecasters said temperatures would continue to climb through the rest of the day.
The official Met Office temperature reading in Tibbenham was 28.6C - but it felt much hotter inside cars, with some motorists capturing a temperature reading of 34C in the area.
The official Met Office temperature reading in Tibbenham was 28.6C - but it felt much hotter. Photo: Marc Betts
The record for the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was set last month in Cambridge, with a high of 38.7C was measured.
This beat the UK's previous record of 38.5C, set in 2003 in Kent.