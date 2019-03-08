Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Forget the Med - Norfolk had the UK's warmest weekend

PUBLISHED: 09:25 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 03 June 2019

Weybourne beach. Picture: Ian Burt

Weybourne beach. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Norfolk may have felt as warm as a Mediterranean hot spot at the weekend, and for a very good reason - it was!

East Anglia was officially the hottest past of the country on Sunday, and Weybourne on the north Norfolk coast recorded the UK's highest overall temperature of 28.8C.

That meant it was warmer than some favourite sun seeker locales such as Ibiza, Cannes, and Santorini, all of which recorded highs of between 24C and 27C over the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

Cromer had the country's second highest temperature of 28.3C on Sunday.

Fred Best, Weatherquest meteorologist, said the lovely weather was due to an area of high pressure over the south east and East Anglia, making the region warmer than other parts of the country.

Mr Best said: "Further north and west there was low pressure and bit in the way of rain."

And those wanting relief from the heat will get it this week, with lower temperatures and some rain on the way.

Mr Best said: "We're looking at highs of between 17C and 20C and it will be a bit more settled. There will be, potentially, some heavy rain towards the back end of the week and the weekend."

Most Read

Norfolk’s Chelsea Pensioner wins Britain’s Got Talent

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

Grant Holt says he will return to wrestle next year at Fightnight 4

The Frightmare Wrestling show at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Scam alert after bank accounts are opened in names of Norfolk residents

Norfolk County Council has issued a scam warning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Norfolk’s Chelsea Pensioner wins Britain’s Got Talent

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

Grant Holt says he will return to wrestle next year at Fightnight 4

The Frightmare Wrestling show at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Scam alert after bank accounts are opened in names of Norfolk residents

Norfolk County Council has issued a scam warning. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

Investigation under way after man dies in house fire

A man has died following a house fire in Caister on Sea. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Major Norfolk employer posts shock profit warning

Construction group Kier has posted a shock profit warning. Photo: Steve Adams

Grant Holt says he will return to wrestle next year at Fightnight 4

The Frightmare Wrestling show at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Drivers using petrol station forecourt to bypass road closure at key Norwich roundabout

Work has started on the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists