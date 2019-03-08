Forget the Med - Norfolk had the UK's warmest weekend

Weybourne beach. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Norfolk may have felt as warm as a Mediterranean hot spot at the weekend, and for a very good reason - it was!

East Anglia was officially the hottest past of the country on Sunday, and Weybourne on the north Norfolk coast recorded the UK's highest overall temperature of 28.8C.

That meant it was warmer than some favourite sun seeker locales such as Ibiza, Cannes, and Santorini, all of which recorded highs of between 24C and 27C over the weekend.

Cromer had the country's second highest temperature of 28.3C on Sunday.

Fred Best, Weatherquest meteorologist, said the lovely weather was due to an area of high pressure over the south east and East Anglia, making the region warmer than other parts of the country.

Mr Best said: "Further north and west there was low pressure and bit in the way of rain."

And those wanting relief from the heat will get it this week, with lower temperatures and some rain on the way.

Mr Best said: "We're looking at highs of between 17C and 20C and it will be a bit more settled. There will be, potentially, some heavy rain towards the back end of the week and the weekend."