Norfolk set for day-long rainfall as police warn motorists

PUBLISHED: 07:20 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 20 December 2019

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings . Picture: Archant

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings . Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk © 2007

Motorists have been warned to take extra care this morning as heavy rainfall is forecast across the region.

Norwich based forecasters Weathequest said 8-9mm of rain had hit the county early in the morning with another 5-10mm predicted later in the day.

Norfolk police on twitter urged early morning commuters to drive with care and said officers had reported large puddles on roads.

Yellow flood warnings have also been issued in parts of Norfolk.

There is a possibility of minor flooding at rivers Bure, Ant, Thurne, Spixworth Beck and surrounding Becks.

The Met Office warned there could be damage to homes and businesses, difficult driving conditions and road closures.

It also said some communities could be cut off by flooded roads.

Widespread rainfall will continue across the county all morning and will ease up at around 4pm this afternoon.

But temperatures are higher than average for December with a high of 11c forecast for today. The average high for December is 7c.

