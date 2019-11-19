Video
Stunning rainbow over seafront captured on video
PUBLISHED: 10:36 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 19 November 2019
Archant
The region has had its fair share of rain over the past few weeks, but every cloud, as they say, has a silver lining.
For Cromer resident Dawn Spooner, it was the moment she saw a brilliant single-arc rainbow fill the sky over the seafront.
Mrs Spooner, who recorded the video on Monday, said: "This video was taken on Cromer beach during a quick rainfall. It was stunning to see how it touched the beach."
