Flood alerts issued as rain keeps rivers levels high

Flood alerts are in place for tidal areas of the Rivers Ant, Bure and Thurne today. Picture: The Environment Agency Archant

Flood alerts are in place for parts of the county as forecasters predict more heavy rain is on its way.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for tidal areas of the Rivers Bure at Hoveton Broad and River Ant at Barton Broad.

The warnings are in place for today (Monday, October 14) with the EA monitoring the situation and river-levels throughout the day.

The alerts state: "The river levels on both the River Bure at Hoveton Broad and the River Ant at Barton Broad remain high due to the current rain.

"We do not expect there to be any tide locking. We expect to see high water levels around Wroxham boat yards and Ferry road in Horning. We are expecting more rain overnight and tomorrow morning which may continue to keep the river levels higher in this area."

"Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger."

Forecasters have warned more rain is set to sweep across the county in the next 24-hours with west Norfolk likely to see the heaviest downpours.

Chris Bell, from Norwich based forecaster Weatherquest, said: "Today will be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain more likely to be heavy to the west of the county.

"A lot of the county will be drier this morning and early afternoon with heavy showers this evening and some risk of heavy downpours to the eastern parts of the county."

Mr Bell said temperatures would hover around 15-16C across the county.

"Certainly this month is likely to be wetter than average month but rainfall totals are not significantly above average, so statistically it's going to be a wet month but it's not out of what is expected."