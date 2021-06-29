Norfolk weather: Unpredictable week ahead with sporadic showers and sunshine

Published: 4:00 AM June 29, 2021

Intermittent rain showers are possible for much of the week in Norfolk, according to the Met Office. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Cloudy days are expected to be the theme of the week's weather – though things could be a little sunnier by the end of it.

An overcast start to Tuesday is expected, with some showers possible by late morning and in the early afternoon according to the Met Office.

Predictions show it will be around 16C in Norwich, with a maximum temperature for the county of 20C.

It's set to be a similar story for the rest of the week, as predictions moot dull, cloudy mornings but are open to the potential for some sunnier spells in the afternoons.

Rain or drizzle is likely on Wednesday too, while showers are also possible on both Thursday and Friday.

By then it should be a little warmer, though, with temperatures sneaking into the low 20s for the weekend.

But showers are still expected to show up intermittently, so a raincoat or an umbrella might come in handy if out and about.