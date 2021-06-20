Thunder warning gone – but more rain expected on Sunday

Published: 4:30 AM June 20, 2021

A murky and wet start to Sunday is expected, ahead of what looks to be a brighter week ahead in Norfolk.

The Met Office's yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has now expired, after being in place for the east of England for the last four days.

Downpours were especially heavy on Friday, when parts of Gorleston-on-Sea were flooded – closing roads and forcing a pub to shut indefinitely while damage is fixed.

After a drier day on Saturday, rain is expected this morning but should be nowhere near as heavy – it's expected to stop by mid-morning, but more showers could come at lunchtime and in the early afternoon.

Like on Saturday it should be much cooler than it was during the week, but still warm overall with highs of 17C.

Those temperatures will be the theme for the next few days, though Monday is expected to be a drier day in Norfolk with chances of some sunny spells on the longest day of the year.

The sun should be a lot more visible on Wednesday and Thursday, though, with temperatures creeping back above 20C.

