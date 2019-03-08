Queues form in Norwich supermarkets as Costa give away free coffees

Caffeine lovers were queuing up in supermarkets this lunchtime to claim their free hot drinks as part of a national free coffee day.

Costa Coffee chose to mark International Coffee Day (Tuesday, October 1) by offering free hot drinks from their Costa Express machines in convenience stores and petrol station forecourts.

And queues were soon forming at branches of Tesco and Sainsbury's in Norwich as shoppers took the brand up on their offer.

The free coffee day is taking place from 12.15am on Tuesday, October 1 to 12.15am on Wednesday, October 2 - and during this time lattes, americanos, cappuccinos, expressos and hot chocolates from self-serve Costa Express machines will be completely free of charge.

- There are hundreds of machines across Norfolk and Suffolk but you can find your nearest Costa Express here.