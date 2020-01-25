Search

'Boudicca' cloud causes stir over Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:33 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 25 January 2020

The cloud, which has a strikingly similar appearance to the fabled Queen of Iceni, Boudicca. Picture: Christine Clifford

The cloud, which has a strikingly similar appearance to the fabled Queen of Iceni, Boudicca. Picture: Christine Clifford

Archant

Fabled warrior queen Boudicca has been spotted "storming across the sky".

A peculiar cloud resembling the Iceni queen who led an uprising against Britain's Roman occupiers was caught on camera by retired midwife Christine Clifford.

Mrs Clifford, 59, said she was astonished to see the formation when she was out walking her dog, Betsy, earlier this week near her home in Briggate, near North Walsham.

She said: "The forecast said it was going to be a sunny afternoon, so I'd left it until then.

"She was pointing south in the sky, towards Colchester, which was where she fought her battles. "I just thought, well, that's Boudicca."

Mrs Clifford said she was struck by the figure's posture and the scene the clouds evoked, with her tied-up hair streaming behind her.

A long, thin streak of white, probably a contrail from an aeroplane, bisects her midriff and makes it look like she is carrying a spear.

Mrs Clifford said: "She looks like she's walking with purpose, storming across the sky. She knows where she's going - that's what I really like about it."

The photo has received a huge amount of attention since Mrs Clifford shared it on the Facebook group Norfolk Countryside Photos.

She said: "I've never put a photo out there before. I follow the group but usually just to admire other people's work.

"But I decided to share it after my adult kids said it was really good. I was really surprised and pleased that people liked it.

"Because it's Norfolk and its connections to Boudicca, it's particularly special."

Referring to the figure's rounded belly, Mrs Clifford said: "Maybe she's expecting, or maybe she's just had too much Christmas pud."

