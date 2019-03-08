Trains at 'standstill' after network-wide power failure

Two Great Northern line trains on the platform at Downham Market Railway Station. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Trains are at a standstill as a power failure has shut down routes around London and the Great Northern lines.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trains have been stopped on the Great Northern network due to a "failure of the electricity supply".

Greater Anglia will accept tickets from Great Northern customers while disruption continues.

And routes in and out of London are affected after a massive power cut across London and the South East.

UK Power Networks said on Twitter: "We believe this is due to a failure to National Grid's network, which is affecting our customers."

UK Power Networks owns and maintains the electricity cables in South East England, the East of England and London.

You may also want to watch:

Train services in and out of London, including Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express are facing delays and cancellations.

A Network Rail spokeswoman said: "There was a power surge on the national grid this evening which means we lost power to all our signalling over a wide area, including the Newport, Gloucester, Ashford, Bristol, Eastbourne, Hastings, Three Bridges and Exeter areas.

"All trains were stopped while our back-up signalling system started up.

"While most of our signalling system has come back online and trains are running, there will be delays to journeys in these areas.

"Please check before you travel and thank you for your patience."

Traffic lights in the capital are also experiencing some problems and the Victoria Line on the London Underground is suspended, Transport for London confirmed.