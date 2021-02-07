News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Almost 500 homes hit by power cut amid snow and winds

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 9:13 PM February 7, 2021   
Power cut in Hunstanton area.

Almost 500 homes have been affected by a power cut. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Hundreds of homes across Norfolk are without power as Storm Darcy's high winds and snowfall continue to cause problems.

UK Power Networks engineers are investigating a problem which has affected almost 500 households in the area around Hunstanton, Heacham, Docking, Brancaster and Burnham Market.

They said they become aware of the power cut at just before 8.15pm on Sunday, February 7.

They said engineers had arrived to investigate the power cut affecting 472 properties, with specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely.

They said: "We know that in the current pandemic, a power cut can be especially disruptive, as you may be working from home, or taking care of elderly or unwell family members, and we want to support you however we can."

The power cut was one of a number across Norfolk on Sunday.

There were also a power cuts elsewhere, including in Great Yarmouth, Wroxham, North Walsham, Downham Market, Thetford, Dereham, Horsford, Attleborough and Shotesham.

