Potential for frost with Norfolk temperatures set to cool

Norfolk will start to cool over the coming days. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Weather across the county is set to cool with the potential for some frost.

Bright and sunny weather is set to be replaced by a more familiar spring chill according to forecasters, with the potential for temperatures to drop into low single digits, with a chance of minus temperatures on the coast.

According to forecasters at Weatherquest, temperatures across the county will reach highs of between 14 and 17 degrees, with lows of five to just below zero degrees.

Forecasters say weather will now be more similar to usual April temperatures, with the heat not predicted to return until the start of next month.

Weatherquest forecaster, Zoe Johnson, said: "Recently we've been treated to warmer weather than we're used to in April, but now temperatures will return to something more like average.

"Minus temperatures are not off the cards, with weather at its coolest on the coast.

"We won't see the hot sunny weather again for at least another five days."