News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

'Pink supermoon' to light up skies this week

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 7:03 AM April 26, 2021   
Supermoon January 2018Taken using a Nikon D750, d ring and skywatchers telescope, 100 iso, 250th sec

Supermoon January 2018Taken using a Nikon D750, d ring and skywatchers telescope, 100 iso, 250th second Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2018 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A pink supermoon is expected to brighten the skies over Norfolk and Suffolk this week.

The full moon in April is also known as the 'pink moon' as it is named after pink flowers, known as phlox, which bloom in the springtime. It does not actually look pink.

The celestial event is expected to take place just before sunset on April 27 as the moon rises in the east and will be visible until it sets in the west the next morning.

It is also a supermoon because the full moon will occur when it is near its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.

During this time, the Earth's natural satellite will still appear around 14pc bigger and 30pc brighter.

The next supermoon will be visible in May 2021.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross
  2. 2 'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700
  3. 3 WATCH: Footage of fire tearing through bungalow
  1. 4 Norwich's modern store that rose from rubble of The Blitz
  2. 5 Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000
  3. 6 Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital
  4. 7 Plan to add 200 more houses to 1,196-home development
  5. 8 Man taken to hospital after fire destroys bungalow roof
  6. 9 Photos show damage caused in bungalow blaze
  7. 10 Seven crews tackle blaze in derelict building
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Helipad at Addenbrooke's was destroyed by a USAF Osprey aircraft

Video

Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A red kite has been shot dead and hung from a tree in Cockley Cley

Endangered red kite shot dead and hung from tree

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Luke and Klara Hawes Norfolk

Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
An old Norfolk signpost showing Norfolk villages spotted in Buckinghamshire.

Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus