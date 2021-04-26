'Pink supermoon' to light up skies this week

Published: 7:03 AM April 26, 2021

A pink supermoon is expected to brighten the skies over Norfolk and Suffolk this week.

The full moon in April is also known as the 'pink moon' as it is named after pink flowers, known as phlox, which bloom in the springtime. It does not actually look pink.

The celestial event is expected to take place just before sunset on April 27 as the moon rises in the east and will be visible until it sets in the west the next morning.

It is also a supermoon because the full moon will occur when it is near its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.

During this time, the Earth's natural satellite will still appear around 14pc bigger and 30pc brighter.

The next supermoon will be visible in May 2021.