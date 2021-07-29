News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Photos capture impressive storm clouds dominating Norfolk skyline

Jasper King

Published: 4:42 PM July 29, 2021   
storm clouds

Storm clouds gathering on the Norfolk coast. - Credit: Beverley Brightley

It was an evening of thundery downpours and hail storms yesterday evening across Norfolk.

Photos taken by people across the county capture the the ominous looking storm as it gathered momentum.

norfolk storm clouds

Storm clouds seen over the Norfolk countryside. - Credit: Beverley Brightley

Lightning bolts were seen across the county on Wednesday night after forecasters issued yellow weather warnings for some parts of the county and predicted heavy rain in most of the area.

The recent stormy weather has had a devastating impact on parts on Norfolk in recent days.

storm clouds

Ominous storm clouds seen over the Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Lucy Dearn

A deluge of heavy rain caused flash flooding in Thetford on Tuesday (July 27).

The storm started in the west of Norfolk and slowly moved east across Norwich, eventually spreading to coastal areas including Great Yarmouth.

burnham norton

The storm captured in North Norfolk at Burnham Norton. - Credit: Martin Sizeland

However, the storms are set to stay at bay for now as the Met Office forecasts predict today (July 29) to be much more settled with bright sunny spells throughout the day and little chance of rain for most parts of Norfolk.

storm clouds

Storm clouds captured over Sheringham. - Credit: Amy Broughton

storm

The storm was seen across many parts of Norfolk. - Credit: Alexander Clifford Photography

panxworth storm

The storm seen in Panxworth. - Credit: Alexandra List


