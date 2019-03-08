Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

People branded ‘stupid’ for ignoring warning signs after cladding torn from Norwich tower

PUBLISHED: 08:10 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 15 March 2019

Person climbs over barrier despite road closure after cladding fell from Westlegate Tower. PIC: Peter Walsh

Person climbs over barrier despite road closure after cladding fell from Westlegate Tower. PIC: Peter Walsh

Archant

People have been putting themselves at risk after they ignored warning signs to walk through an area which has been closed off after strong winds tore a chunk of cladding off a city centre tower block.

Woman ignores warning signs in Westlegate. PIC: Peter WalshWoman ignores warning signs in Westlegate. PIC: Peter Walsh

Reports came in on Thursday that the cladding had come loose from Westlegate Tower, and had crashed into a skylight at a flat below.

Part of Westlegate has been closed and will remain closed until the fire services declare the area safe while businesses in the area have been advised to stay closed.

But despite the warnings and road closed signs which have been displayed at either end of Westlegate people have been putting themselves at risk by ignoring the warning signs and scrambling through.

In the space of just a few minutes on Friday (March 15) morning five people scrambled up and over the barriers that have been put in place to walk through the street and under the tower which has had cladding ripped from it.

Signs show part of Westlegate is closed after cladding fell from tower. PIC: Peter WalshSigns show part of Westlegate is closed after cladding fell from tower. PIC: Peter Walsh

MORE: Residents allowed to stay in tower after cladding ripped off in 60mph winds

A 55-year-old cleaner, who wanted to remain anonymous, but stood and watched as a couple of people ignored the warning signs said: “Its ridiculous.

“She probably would’ve done more harm to herself getting through than anything else.

“It’s only a couple of minutes to walk round and it’s safe.

“I’m just surprised that people are stupid enough to risk an accident just to get through when they can walk around in two minutes.”

He added it is not as if there are not signs letting people know it to walk through.

Businesses within the cordon remained shut this morning following yesterday’s incident.

Nathan Humphreys, head of residential management at Watsons Property, which manages the building, said: “We attended within 10 minutes and have cordoned off the area with our health and safety officer contacting highways to seek their advice.”

The chunk of cladding which blew off was around halfway up the 41m-high tower.

It followed a Met Office weather warning for strong winds across the East of England through Thursday morning, with gusts of up to 65mph hitting the region.

Norfolk police said officers were called at 12.47pm to reports that a piece of plasterboard had come off the building.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

Fate of 4,000-home development in Norfolk town to be sealed today

An artist's impression of the linear park, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Mum drops six dress sizes after losing more than 7 stone

Sara Cunningham before her Slimming World weight loss. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Sculptor’s ‘two-fingered salute’ to neighbour landed him in court

The two-fingered sculpture installed by Baron Tremain at Flint Cottage. Photo: Lisa Woodcock

Strictly winner Joe McFadden complains over lack of late night food in Norwich

Joe McFadden in The House on Cold Hill Credit: Helen Maybanks

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fate of 4,000-home development in Norfolk town to be sealed today

An artist's impression of the linear park, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

People branded ‘stupid’ for ignoring warning signs after cladding torn from Norwich tower

Person climbs over barrier despite road closure after cladding fell from Westlegate Tower. PIC: Peter Walsh

Sculptor’s ‘two-fingered salute’ to neighbour landed him in court

The two-fingered sculpture installed by Baron Tremain at Flint Cottage. Photo: Lisa Woodcock

Top lawyer faces misconduct panel accused of taking money from clients and charities

Hugh Lansdell, formerly senior partner at Hansells, pictured in 2014. Photo: Archant

‘Our best signing was Tim Krul’ – Webber launches passionate defence of Canaries keeper

Tim Krul in action during Norwich City's 3-2 win over Hull on Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists