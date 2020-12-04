Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come

Published: 11:23 AM December 4, 2020 Updated: 11:38 AM December 4, 2020

The first snow of winter is falling in parts of Norfolk with more to come as a band of seasonal weather sweeps across the county.

Snow covering garden in west Norfolk. - Credit: Sandra Squire

Some areas in west Norfolk have seen a covering of snow two to three centimetres on Friday morning as forecasts of sleet not would not settle proved to underestimate the weather conditions.

Snow has also fallen across much of the west and south of the county with steady falls also in Norwich, though it has not settled in the city.

Half an hour later the #snow is still falling in #Norfolk ... And all is very quiet! 😉 pic.twitter.com/eJxhZZ08AX — Tee Green (@Theresauno) December 4, 2020

The snow may be briefly heavy in places, reducing visibility and leading to slippery surfaces, the Met Office has warned.

Norfolk Police tweeted: “We are seeing lots of road traffic collisions this morning on major roads and rural roads as the snow is falling. Please allow extra time and drive carefully.”

Sandra Squire, who represents Terrington on King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council, was among those to post pictures of snowfalls arriving in west Norfolk, with a white blanket covering roads and her garden.

She said: “Haven’t done a school run like that for a while! Garden looks pretty though. Please be careful especially on the country lanes, it’s very slippery out there.”

At Necton Primary School the arrival of snow has excited the children. “There’s a steady chorus of, “it’s snowing!” working its way around school like a verbal Mexican wave!” the school tweeted.

The Foxtrotters social running group, based at The Fox Inn in Garboldisham, between Diss and Thetford, tweeted: “First outing in snow a nice gentle 5K run. It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas!”

Snow falling in Bury St Edmunds this morning. - Credit: Archant

The snow falls are expected to continue into the afternoon.

Dan Holley, forecaster with Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “An area of cloud with rain and snow will slowly move northwards across the region, turning heavy and to snow in west Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and west Norfolk.”

It is expected to turn drier in the afternoon with moderate to fresh west or southwesterly winds. Maximum temperatures will be 5C.