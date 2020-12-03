Parts of Norfolk may see snow by end of the week, say forecasters

Published: 11:28 AM December 3, 2020

Parts of Norfolk may see a sprinkling of snow by the end of the week as chilly temperatures continue, forecasters have said.

With the mercuries continuing to settle in the low single digits, forecasters have said wet weather ahead could see parts of the county hit by snow in the coming day.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest predicted the combination of low temperatures and rain coming from the south could result in south-west parts of the county being hit by sleet and snow.

However, forecaster Chris Bell said it was unlikely to be a significant amount and that it was what meteorologists called "a very marginal moment", meaning the likelihood could very quickly decrease.

He said: "It will be fairly wet today (Thursday) and will rain off and on heading into the evening.

"It looks like this will likely continue into tomorrow and there's a period in the early morning, between around 6am and 7am that looks particularly wet."

Mr Bell added that the likelihood of this rain turning into sleet and snow was at its highest in south-west parts of the county, in particular areas like Thetford and King's Lynn.

He said: "It is possible that south-west areas will see some sleet or snow mix in with the rain and for spells they could get quite a nice view. This is less likely in Norwich and areas east of there.

"I would expect it to be more slushy than pure white snow though and I would not expect it to cause any sort of disruption.

"It will however still be rather wet so we would certainly recommend people be cautious on the roads as there may be some ice, particularly overnight and early in the morning."

Mr Bell said the spell of cold weather was likely to continue into the beginning of next week, with daytime highs of between 4C and 6C and temperatures dropping beneath zero overnight.



